India’s Booming MICE and Luxury Travel Industry Attracts Destinations and Travel Businesses Across the Globe to MILT Congress 2024

Dubai-based QnA International, organizer of the annual MICE India and Luxury Travel (MILT) Congress, will host the 12th MILT Congress at the Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar on July 25 and 26 bringing together more than 150 vetted buyers and over 40 suppliers to interact in thousands of business meetings over 20 hours of networking at the event. International visitors and delegates from India anticipate constructive outcomes based on their past experiences at MILT Congress in India.

Mr. Sidh NC, QnA International’s Director

With Indias outbound tourism market projected to reach US$ 18817.72 million in 2024 and expand at 11.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2034 amounting to a projected market value of US$ 55388.41 million by 2034*, destinations, cruise liners, air charters, theme parks, hotels & resorts and travel agents around the world are flocking to MILT. The MILT Congress is the premier platform for MICE and luxury travel sourcing for regional and outbound travel from India.

Commenting on the MILT Congress, Crystal Chan Busch, Executive Director of Sales of Sands Resort Macao, said, “Our ongoing sponsorship of MILT Congress stems from the tangible benefits we observe, including the opportunity to meet influential industry players and showcase our unique offerings. QnA Internationals dedication to evolving with industry trends and addressing emerging challenges is indispensable for fostering growth and collaboration. The most important aspect for Indian travel buyers is trust and reliability. At Sands Resorts Macao, we understand these priorities and consistently strive to exceed expectations by offering unique, world-class experiences that resonate deeply with our distinguished clientele from India.”

Marel Ioannou, Destination Wedding PlannerfromCity of Dreams Mediterranean, Cyprus agrees, “MILT offers great opportunities for destinations and properties like ours to meet travel trade professionals from the Indian market and highlight the diverse offerings at hand. Cyprus offers its visitors more than 11,000 years of history and culture, combined with a modern cosmopolitan lifestyle. The destination finds itself at the crossroads of 3 continents, each of which has influenced our island in its own unique way, with growing appeal to Indian travellers.”

Sharionelle Pereira Almeida, Manager Commercial Jetsfrom Air Charter Service, concurs, “We’ve noticed a significant rise in Indian visitors, especially in the MICE and luxury travel segments. Indian corporate groups and luxury travellers are increasingly seeking unique, tailored experiences at our destinations and experiences.”

A new entrant to MILT, Matthew Boutwell, Sr. Director, Charter and Incentivesfrom Crystal Cruises from the United Kingdom remarked “India is such a critical market for us and the Cruise Sector for Incentives. MILT offers connections to companies and agencies that we may not otherwise connect with. As more and more Indians travel internationally, the desire for exceptional travel on both land and sea will demand the level of luxury and detail that the Western guests expect from us.”

Nikhil Swaroop, Country Manager of Jordan Tourism Board is also excited to be at the show. He knows that Indian tourists love to explore new destinations with great offerings and Jordan fits the bill. Swaroop points out that Jordan is a multi-faceted destination which caters to MICE, Weddings, Filming, Luxury, Adventure and various other aspects of tourism. “Its well-established business infrastructure positions the Hashemite Kingdom as a competitive destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions in the region. Its varied landscape offers a great mix, which is perfect for combining luxury with leisure and has all the makings for a perfect holiday,”Nikhil says.

Pritipava Chakraborty, Marketing Communications & Public Relations Manager of The Leela Convention Hotel agrees, “We believe that Indian travel buyers are primarily drawn to experiences that blend luxury with cultural authenticity. They seek personalized service that respects their cultural preferences and traditions. The most crucial aspect for them often revolves around impeccable hospitality, attention to detail in service, and a seamless blend of modern amenities with traditional warmth. These elements not only enhance their stay but also leaves a lasting impression, ensuring that they return and recommend our hotel to others.”

Talking on the increase in luxury travel and the Indian market Aakriti, Batra, CEO and Co-founder of 1524 Delhi, representing the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, stated that the group located in some of the most prestigious destinations across the globe, has seen a consistent growth of FIT and transient travellers and is trending on a 56% growth over last year. The group is now focused on the luxury group segment from India, especially with new openings and renovated legendary properties.

Lokesh Sawant, General Manager SalesofITC Hotels believes that Indias MICE industry remains underrepresented globally. “If 2022/23 was about the freedom of ‘revenge travel’ after Covid restrictions lifted, then 2024 is about visiting destinations which inspire a certain feeling. Consumers globally continue to prioritise experiences over material goods,” he says.

Joo Rei Mathieson, Associate Director, Global Corporate & Incentives of BESydney, Australia has a practical suggestion for travellers to visit “Plan your trip around the upcoming India vs Australia Sydney cricket test matches in January 2025 being held at Sydney Cricket Ground.” He says “It has never been more exciting or easier than it is now to book corporate incentives to Sydney. With 4x increased flight capacity, a revamped online group visa process and many new venues, hotels and attractions to put Sydney as a top consideration for your upcoming reward trip.”

TheChief Executive Officer of Melbourne Convention Bureau, Julia Swanson talks about another exciting Australian city. “Melbourne really is a top choice for Indian corporate incentive travel planners, offering a vibrant mix of culture, excitement, and exclusive experiences. As the cultural and sporting capital of Australia, Melbournes rich heritage and dynamic vibe make it the perfect destination for Indian travellers. Our citys walkability and compact diversity makes it easy for visitors to immerse themselves in Melbournes rich offerings seamlessly. From our famous cafes, rooftop bars, laneways, to distinguished food and wine experiences, every corner of this city is bound to inspire Indian groups.”

The MILT Congress industry leaders will emphasize a growing trend towards bespoke travel experiences tailored to individual preferences. The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel Delhi exemplifies high hospitality standards. Mannai Travels will talk about Qatar, its cultural charm and its diverse offerings, appealing to Indian visitors. Ocean Park Hong Kong, Dusit Thani Hotels & Resorts, Sun International, Nong Ping 360, Happay, Hafla, Kempinski Hotels & Resorts, Concept Solutions, JTB India and Accor are other valuable partners that will add value with diverse insights in the travel industry, highlighting varied destinations such as Finland, Taiwan, Jordan, Abu Dhabi, Sydney, Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Ras Al Khaimah, Hong Kong, Melbourne & Qatar.

The eminent speakers from Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality at this year’s MILT Congress in Jaipur promise to make it an exceptional gathering. Their insights will reveal a strong trend towards personalized, high-quality, and culturally immersive travel experiences, setting the stage for a dynamic and engaging MILT Congress 2024.

Varsha Yadav, VP- Sales Promotion Agency Channel, Max Life Insurance Company Limited says, “This year, I am particularly looking forward to the diverse range of sessions and panel discussions that are planned. I am excited to hear from thought leaders about the future of the MICE industry and to gain insights into emerging trends and technologies. Additionally, I am eager to participate in the networking opportunities and to meet with other professionals who share a passion for innovation and excellence in MICE events.”

Sandeep V Dandekar, Senior Director, NTT Global Data Centres agrees on the importance of the Congress, “India is transforming, growing and will continue to do so. In fact, considering the potential and all the right enabler/accelerator things falling in place, I am very confident that MICE has a steep and sustainable growth horizon ahead in India.”

QnA International’s Director Mr. Sidh NC concludes, “On behalf of QnA International, I extend heartfelt thanks to all our partners and speakers for their invaluable contributions to MILT Congress 2024. Our partners and vendors’ dedication and insights have been instrumental in shaping this event into a premier platform for the MICE and luxury travel sectors. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in the industry and creating exceptional experiences for Indian travel buyers.”

For more information, please visit websitemiltcongress.com.