Amidst a landscape where cleanliness and hygiene hold utmost importance, British Clean emerges as a leading sustainable brand in Indias housekeeping industry. Dedicated to innovation, excellence, and sustainability, British Clean has quickly established itself as a premium brand preferred by environmentally responsible clients.

India’s Fastest Growing Brand in the Housekeeping Industry – British Clean

Started as British Fragrances in 2004, British Fragrances built their stronghold in Tamil Nadu by mainly focusing on non-alcoholic and sustainable air fresheners. Subsequently, in 2014, they expanded their product range and introduced high-quality cleaning solutions under the brand name of “BRITISH CLEAN.” BRITISH CLEAN and BRITISH FRAGRANCES have become renowned brands in the housekeeping industry in southern India, and the success of both these brands has prompted the management to expand into Pan-India and global markets. In 2019, Kidin Industries Private Limited (KIPL) was formed to facilitate the rapid growth of both these brands. At present, with over two decades of industry experience coupled with the success of their renowned brands, KIPL has positioned itself as a leading manufacturer of high-quality eco-friendly cleaning liquids and air fresheners.

Central to KIPLs success is their relentless pursuit of innovation. Partnering with the Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council (CIIC) and B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, KIPL drives cutting-edge research in the cleaning industry. This collaboration has yielded breakthroughs in technology, leading to the development of innovative and distinctive product lines such as food grade solutions, enzyme based cleaners, and nanotechnology based formulations. These innovations were introduced under the successful brand name of “BRITISH CLEAN” with a promise to provide unparalleled cleaning efficiency while upholding environmental standards.

Looking ahead, KIPL remains committed to continuous research and innovation. With ongoing research initiatives and strategic partnerships, the company aims to expand its product line and market reach, solidifying its position as a leader in the global cleaning industry. By integrating cutting-edge technology with eco-conscious practices, KIPL strives to redefine standards of cleanliness while preserving the planet’s resources for future generations.

Beyond innovation, sustainability is a core value at KIPL. The company is committed to reducing its environmental impact by researching and developing eco-friendly cleaning solutions that are safe for consumers and the planet. KIPL also focuses on sustainable manufacturing processes to minimize waste and resource consumption, setting an example for the industry and demonstrating its dedication to environmental stewardship. By prioritizing sustainability, the products manufactured by KIPL not only ensure a cleaner environment but also ensure sustainable living. KIPL has made a strong commitment to leave a better world for the future generation.

KIPL continues to innovate and expand its product offerings, focusing on sustainable cleaning solutions that meet the highest environmental standards. With a strong commitment to eco-conscious practices, KIPL emphasizes the development of products that are eco-friendly. By integrating advanced technology with sustainable practices, KIPL is able to provide sustainable products that are highly effective and environmentally responsible.

KIPL is conscious about the society’s well-being and are constantly engaging in CSR initiatives that have positive impact on the society in terms of health and hygiene. KIPL along with Urbaser Sumeet and local bodies played an important role in the removal of 75 tons of plastic waste from Elliot’s Beach, Chennai. In another CSR initiative, KIPL sponsored 500 British Clean toilet cleaning kits to corporation workers and trained them on toilet hygiene during The International Toilet Festival 2022 organized by Corporation of Chennai and various NGO’s to promote toilet hygiene. KIPL also engages with Madras School of Social Work in conducting events that create positive impact in the society.

Looking forward, KIPL aims to strengthen its global presence by leveraging strategic partnerships and engaging in continuous research and development. Through ongoing innovation and a customer-centric approach, they strive to redefine cleanliness standards worldwide while remaining dedicated to their core values of excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

Additionally, KIPL takes pride in their robust customer feedback system. They believe that listening to their customers is essential for continuous improvement and innovation. The company regularly conducts surveys and gathers reviews to understand customer needs better and refine their products accordingly. This customer-centric approach has helped KIPL build a loyal customer base that trusts the brand for its reliability, effectiveness, and commitment to sustainability.

KIPLs dedication to quality is reflected in their rigorous quality control processes. Every product undergoes stringent testing to ensure it meets the highest standards of performance and safety. This meticulous attention to detail ensures that customers receive products that are not only effective but also safe for their families and the environment.

The company also invests in employee training and development, recognizing that their workforce is their greatest asset. Regular training sessions and workshops are conducted to keep the team updated with the latest industry trends and technologies. This investment in human capital ensures that KIPL continues to lead the industry with a knowledgeable and skilled team committed to excellence.

As KIPL continue to grow rapidly with its flagship brands “BRITISH CLEAN” and “BRITISH FRAGRANCES,” the company remains committed to a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world. With a focus on innovation, quality and customer satisfaction, KIPL is poised to lead the way towards a brighter future for cleaning solutions in India and beyond.

