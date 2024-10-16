Home

Business

India’s first bullet train will be built by Indian company, no connection with Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, it will cost Rs…

Not Japanese, but this Indian company will build India’s first bullet train and It will be ready by 2026, according to the latest reports.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BEML Ltd has been awarded a contract valued at Rs 866.87 crore by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, for the design, manufacturing, and commissioning of two high-speed trainsets, each comprising eight cars.

BEML has announced that its high-speed trains will be priced at ₹27.86 crore per coach. The total contract value includes costs for design, one-time development, non-recurring charges, and the expenses for jigs, fixtures, tooling, and testing facilities.

This project marks a significant milestone in India’s high-speed rail journey and will see the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 kmph, the Public Sector Unit said in a statement.

No Japanese Technology For Bullet Trains

Previously, the Railway Board was relying on Japanese technology for the bullet trains on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai route, which is currently under construction. However, India may now choose to use indigenously developed trains for this project, as talks with Japan have not yet reached a conclusion.

BEML’s per coach cost is significantly lower than Japanese estimates, which proposed charging India over ₹46 crore per bullet train coach. BEML has also indicated that this infrastructure will support all future high-speed rail projects in India.

“This project is a major milestone in India’s high-speed rail journey, as it will be the first indigenously designed and manufactured trainsets with a test speed of 280 km/h,” said BEML. The Japanese Shinkansen E5 series bullet trains, which India had initially considered for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route, can achieve speeds of up to 320 km/h.

When Will the First Bullet Train Be Ready?

The trainsets will be built at BEML’s Bengaluru rail coach complex and are scheduled for delivery by the end of 2026, the statement read.

It added that the high speed train set features a fully air-conditioned, chair car configuration, the trains will offer modern passenger amenities such as reclining and rotatable seats, special provisions for passengers with restricted mobility, and onboard infotainment systems.

Globally, high-speed trains typically operate at speeds above 250 km/h, like the French TGV and Japan’s Shinkansen. BEML’s train sets will be manufactured at its Bengaluru rail coach complex and are expected to be delivered by the end of 2026. The trains will feature a fully air-conditioned Chair Car configuration.

(With Inputs From PTI)











