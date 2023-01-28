Home

India’s First Intranasal Covid Vaccine iNNCOVACC Likely to be Available at Govt Centres in Delhi by Mid-Feb

iNCOVACC is a cost effective Covid vaccine which does not require syringes, needles, alcohol wipes, bandages, among others, thus saving costs related to procurement, distribution, storage and biomedical waste disposal which are routinely required for injectable vaccines.

New Delhi: A day after world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC was launched, reports have surfaced that the nasal vaccine will be available at government centres in Delhi by mid-February. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a senior official of the Delhi government said that the availability of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccines in private centres will depend on the bookings made by each hospital.

iNNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal Covid-19 vaccine to receive approval for the primary 2-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose. It is developed by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a PSU under the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday unveiled the world’s first intranasal Covid vaccine iNCOVACC and said it marks a “glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat”. The Union health ministry said the roll-out of iNCOVACC is expected to begin in private hospitals which have placed advance orders for the same.

Although the initial manufacturing capacity of several million doses per annum has been established, it can be scaled up to a billion doses as required. iNCOVACC is priced at Rs 325 per dose for large volume procurement by state governments and the Government of India.

The company, in a statement, said the vaccine is now available on CoWIN, and priced at Rs 800 for private markets and Rs 325 for supplies to the central and state governments.

Developed by Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal COVID-19 vaccine to receive approval for the primary two-dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose for adults.

Congratulating the BBIL team and the Department of Biotechnology for bringing about the vaccine, he stated that “being the world’s first intra-nasal COVID-19 vaccine, this marks a glorious tribute to the call for Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

The health minister added that India’s vaccine manufacturing and innovation capability is appreciated all over the world as it has made a mark in producing quality and affordable medicines. He also highlighted that BBIL in collaboration with ICMR had introduced Covaxin in India within a month of the launch of the first Covid vaccine in the world.

It utilises a vector-based platform, which can be easily updated with emerging variants leading to large scale production, within a few months. These rapid response timelines combined with the ability of cost effective and easy intranasal delivery make it an ideal vaccine to address future infectious diseases, he added.

