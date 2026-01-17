The Times Of Bengal

India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train to be flagged off by PM Modi today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first sleeper Vande Bharat train from Malda Town in West Bengal today, Saturday, 17 January 2026. The Vande Bharat sleeper has a maximum speed of 180 kmph, and it will cover a distance of 958 kilometres between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya) in just 14 hours.

Total of 16 coaches

The Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise a total of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach. It will have a total passenger capacity of approximately 823 passengers, making long-distance overnight journeys comfortable.

Modern design and safety

A completely new bogie and suspension system have been developed for this train. Features such as ergonomic interiors, safe staircases, improved noise control, KAVACH system, CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, and advanced fire safety make it extremely safe.



