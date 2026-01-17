Total of 16 coaches

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the country’s first sleeper Vande Bharat train from Malda Town in West Bengal today, Saturday, 17 January 2026. The Vande Bharat sleeper has a maximum speed of 180 kmph, and it will cover a distance of 958 kilometres between Howrah in West Bengal and Guwahati (Kamakhya) in just 14 hours.The Vande Bharat sleeper train will comprise a total of 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach. It will have a total passenger capacity of approximately 823 passengers, making long-distance overnight journeys comfortable.A completely new bogie and suspension system have been developed for this train. Features such as ergonomic interiors, safe staircases, improved noise control, KAVACH system, CCTV cameras, emergency talk-back units, and advanced fire safety make it extremely safe.