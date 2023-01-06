Indias GDP To Grow At 7% In FY23, IMF Says Economy At Relative Bright Spot In World News

While India’s GDP is estimated at 7 per cent, lower than last fiscal year, IMF accords Indian economy to be in a ‘bright spot’.

India is more resilient than other emerging market economies said World Bank in a report.

Delhi: India’s growth in real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during 2022-2023 is estimated at 7 per cent compared to 8.7 per cent in 2021-22. Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 157.60 lakh crore as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 147.36 lakh crore released on May 31, 2022. According to ‘First Advance Estimates of National Income, 2022-23 released by National Statistics Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the growth in nominal GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 15.4 per cent as compared to 19.5 per cent in 2021-22.

Having broadly recovered from the pandemic, India is a relative bright spot in the world economy today, growing at rates significantly above its peer average, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh has said on 6 January at the Conference on South Asia’s Path to Resilient Growth India. “Macroeconomic policies are responding to the significant headwinds, with fiscal policy measures supporting vulnerable groups and monetary policy addressing persistently high inflation,” reported Reuters citing Sayeh.

The release said the sector-wise estimates have been compiled using indicators like index of industrial production (IIP), financial performance of listed companies in the private corporate sector available for the first quarter and second quarter of 2022-23, crop production targets and first advance estimates of crop production for 2022-23, production targets for 2022-23 and production estimates of major livestock products for summer season of 2022-23.

Among these indicators were fish production, production or consumption of cement and steel, net tonne-kilometres and passenger km for railways, passenger and cargo traffic handled by civil aviation, cargo traffic handled at major seaports, sales of commercial vehicles, bank deposits and credits, accounts of central and state governments, others, available for first 7-8 months of the financial year 2022-23.

The statement also added the total tax revenue used for GDP compilation includes non-GST revenue and GST revenue.

The Budget Estimates of tax revenue for 2022-23, as available on Controller General of Accounts (CGA) and Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) websites have been used for estimating taxes on products at current prices, it added.

Nominal GDP is the gross domestic product without any effect of inflation. Real GDP is the inflation-adjusted GDP of a country. The nominal GDP of a country is expressed in terms of current-year prices of goods and services.

(With ANI inputs)



