Home

News

India’s hypersonic missile test stuns the world, set to give sleepless nights to Pakistan, China, it is designed by…

This missile is designed to carry different types of payloads and can cover distances of over 1,500 kilometers for the Armed Forces.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: According to PIB New Delhi, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight test of India’s first long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of Odisha. This missile is designed to carry different types of payloads and can cover distances of over 1,500 kilometers for the Armed Forces.

The missile was monitored by several tracking systems across different areas. Data from ships stationed downrange confirmed that the missile successfully carried out its final maneuvers and hit the target with great accuracy.

The missile was developed in India by the labs of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, in collaboration with other DRDO labs and industry partners. Senior DRDO scientists and Armed Forces officers were present during the flight test.

In a post on X, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the missile test a historic achievement that places India among the few nations with such advanced military technology. He congratulated DRDO, the Armed Forces, and industry partners for the successful test.

Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, praised the DRDO team for their active role in making the mission a success.

What are hypersonic weapons?

Hypersonic missiles are weapons that can travel at speeds five times faster than the speed of sound. This means they can reach speeds between 6,100 km/h (Mach 5) and 24,140 km/h (Mach 20). Because of these high speeds, they are extremely hard to detect and stop, making them very advanced and powerful weapons.

What are the different kinds of hypersonic weapons?

There are two main types of hypersonic weapons: Hypersonic Glide Vehicles (HGV) and Hypersonic Cruise Missiles (HCM).

Hypersonic glide vehicles are launched using a rocket. After separating from the rocket, the glide vehicle travels at speeds of Mach 5 or more towards its target.

Hypersonic cruise missiles use scramjet engines. Scramjets are air-breathing engines designed for speeds above Mach 5 (over 6,100 km/h or 3,800 mph). They compress incoming air and combust fuel at supersonic speeds (faster than the speed of sound, or Mach 1), allowing for high-speed, long-range flight. These missiles are fast, maneuverable, and difficult to intercept.

What is their significance?

The ability to launch highly maneuverable weapons at hypersonic speeds provides a significant advantage to any country, as these weapons can dodge almost all defense systems in use today.

“If you can’t see the threat, you can’t defend against it,” said General John Hyten, former vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a speech in Washington in January 2020, according to VOA News.

In 2018, General Hyten, then commander of U.S. Strategic Command, said, “We don’t have any defense systems that can stop these weapons from being used against us. Our only defense is our ability to deter them.”

U.S. officials have said that although some ground-based radars can detect hypersonic weapons, there aren’t enough to provide sufficient warning of an attack. Leaders, including retired General Hyten, have supported building a space-based radar system to improve detection.

How are hypersonic weapons different from ballistic missiles?

Ballistic missiles can also reach hypersonic speeds of Mach 5 or more, but they follow a fixed path and have limited ability to change direction.











