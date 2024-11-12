India’s indigenous rocket system is grabbing everyone’s attention, after Armenia, France…

Home

New Delhi: India’s defense arsenal has been expanding, and with a significant push in domestic defense manufacturing, the country is scaling up its defense exports. Nations like the United States, France, and Armenia, have shown keen interest in purchasing Indian-made weapon systems. Recently, a high-ranking officer in the French Army stated that they are evaluating the Indian-made Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system for potential use.

Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) is a battle-proven an all-weather, indirect area fire Artillery Weapon System designed. Its mission is to deliver a large volume of fire within a very short time against critical and sensitive area targets. The quick response and relatively high pointing accuracy of the Launcher enables it to deliver a large volume of fire against critical and time-sensitive enemy targets, within a very short time.

The Pinaka MBRL can hit targets at 75 kilometres and beyond with its multiple variants. It is developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation and produced by agencies including Solar Industries, Larsen and Toubro, Tata and Ordnance Factory Board companies.

The Launcher System is supported on four hydraulically-actuated outriggers at the time of firing. The cradle, a platform for clamping the pods, is pivoted to the revolving base and has two pods mounted side by side. Each pod contains six launcher tubes , for loading the rockets, stacked in a 2X3 matrix.

Main Features of Pinaka Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher:

Shoot & Scoot Capability with Auto Levelling / Stabilisation

Salvo of 12 Rockets in 44 Seconds

Position accuracy of one milliradian for AZ and EL

Programming all 12 Rockets in max. 20 seconds

Onboard Inertial Navigation System for Accurate and Speedy Laying

What Is HIMARS?

Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) is a versatile, long-range, precision-fire launcher that enhances battlefield mobility. Soon to be added to the U.S. Army’s arsenal, HIMARS can carry a six-pack of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets, two Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM), or a single ATACMS missile.

It’s designed to deploy the full range of MLRS munitions with precision. In India, the Pinaka rocket system is often compared to HIMARS for its accuracy and capability, making it a similar asset in terms of advanced artillery support.











