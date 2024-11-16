Home

Breaking barriers: India’s Manik Engine defies limitations in missile technology



India reached an important milestone in its journey towards self-reliance in defense technology by successfully testing its Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) on November 13. This test was especially significant because it showcased the Manik engine, a homegrown development, representing a major advancement in the country’s missile propulsion technology.

The Manik engine, developed by the Bengaluru based, Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a small turbofan engine (STFE) specifically designed for use in cruise missiles. With a thrust of 4.5 kN, this engine is a critical component in powering the Nirbhay series of cruise missiles. It is also being developed for future unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and long-range anti-ship and land-attack missile systems.

In October 2022, the Manik engine successfully completed its flight test, marking a major step forward in its development. This achievement represents significant progress in missile propulsion technology, further enhancing the capabilities of India’s defense systems.

A small turbofan engine (STFE) is a compact jet engine used to power missiles, drones, or small aircraft. It produces thrust by drawing in air, compressing it, mixing it with fuel, and igniting the mixture to create a powerful exhaust. This helps propel the vehicle forward at high speeds.

Currently, BrahMos Aerospace manufactures Manik engines for testing the Nirbhay cruise missile, producing around 12 units per year. This compact engine marks a major step forward in India’s ability to make important parts for long-range precision weapons.

This successful test holds several important implications for India. Firstly, it strengthens India’s position as an emerging leader in defense technology, demonstrating its ability to develop and manufacture sophisticated weapons systems. By using the Manik engine in the LRLACM, India lessens its reliance on foreign suppliers. This is an important step toward achieving greater control over its own defense needs.

Secondly, using the Manik engine is a more affordable option compared to buying engines from other countries.This makes it possible to invest more in other local defense projects and helps keep the LRLACM program affordable.

This supports India’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, which focuses on becoming self-sufficient in defense manufacturing. However, challenges still exist. Increasing the production of the Manik engine to meet the expected demand for the LRLACM and other uses will need more investment and improved manufacturing processes. Right now, making only 12 engines a year could slow things down.

In the future, the Manik engine could be modified for use in different missile systems, such as short-range ballistic missiles and air-launched cruise missiles. Its flexibility could make it a key part of India’s missile development efforts, strengthening the country’s defense capabilities.











