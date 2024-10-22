Home

News

India’s most dangerous railway track runs from…, it’s scary because…

The Konkan Railway, which runs between Mumbai and Mangalore, is renowned for its challenging terrain. Here is the full story.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Konkan Railways- File image

Imagine a railway track that travels through lush green mountains of India, moves through towering cliffs, and hugs the coastline of the Arabian Sea. The Railway line is said to be the most dangerous railway lines in the country. However, it’s also known for its beauty. We are talking about the Konkan Railways, which takes the commuters through a breathtaking journey offering stunning vistas and a thrilling adventure. However, behind the beautiful journey, there lies a hidden danger: the Konkan Railway is also considered one of India’s most treacherous railway lines.

The Konkan Railway, which runs between Mumbai and Mangalore, is renowned for its challenging terrain. It traverses the Western Ghats, a mountainous region known for its heavy rainfall and frequent landslides. The railway line passes through numerous tunnels, bridges, and viaducts, making it vulnerable to natural disasters.

Dangers in Konkan Railway

The Konkan Railway line passes through the Western Ghats, which is known for its lush greenery, dense forests, and frequent rainfall. The terrain of the Konkan Railways poses significant engineering challenges, requiring numerous bridges, tunnels, and viaducts to navigate the rugged landscape.

Talking about the danger that surrounds the region, the susceptibility of the region to landslides makes the Konkan Railway particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season. The railway authorities have implemented various safety measures to mitigate the risk of landslides, but they remain a constant concern for the railway authorities.

First passenger train of Konkan Railways

The Konkan Railways started its full operations of trains on 26 January 1998. The first passenger train which ran on Konkan railway tracks on 20 March 1993 between Udupi and Mangalore. Additionally, the Konkan Railway Corporation is at the forefront of research and development of new technologies and concepts for Indian railways.

During its initial years of operations in the Konkan region, various accidents prompted Konkan Railway to investigate new technologies. In order to promote security in the region, the authorities use a range of anti-collision devices, the Sky Bus and RORO. As a result of the safety measures, the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) first became profitable in the financial year 2009-10 and earned profit Rupees 2.84 crores in the fiscal year 2010-11. So, here is a story of a train journey that has become a benchmark for the entire world.











