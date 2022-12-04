Indias No.2 Tennis Player On The Importance Of Pro Tennis League (PTL)

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Bhatia threw some light on her professional journey, the future of the game and the ongoing PTL (Pro Tennis League).

Exclusive Riya Bhatia: India’s No.2 Tennis Player On The Importance Of Pro Tennis League (PTL)

(Credits: Riya Bhatia/Twitter)

New Delhi: Being a professional player in any other sport apart from cricket in India can be a daunting task for a sportsperson. However, India’s current number 2 women’s tennis player Riya Bhatia had a lot of support while she was pursuing her career. Bhatia has career-high WTA rankings of 338 in singles, achieved on 2 March 2020, and 387 in doubles, reached on 17 May 2021. In the past, she has won three singles and three doubles titles at tournaments if the ITF Women’s Circuit.

In an exclusive interview with india.com, Bhatia threw some light on her professional journey, the future of the game and the ongoing PTL (Pro Tennis League). In her own words, Bhatia explained,”My family has always pushed me to do something in sports. My father used to tell that whatever sports I play, I have to give my best. Then I joined a club and started doing well in U12, U14 and U16 and decided to take it forward.”

When asked about the importance of PTL, Bhatia minced no words in expressing her excitement an called it an ‘incredible’ opportunity for the youngsters. Bhatia said,” Apart from featuring some of the top players in the country, PTL also provides opportunities to the junior and upcoming players to play and showcase their talent and learn from the experienced players. It is something which could have done wonders for us if it existed when we were playing tennis at a junior level.”

Pro Tennis League is one of India’s most popular sports leagues. Founded in 2018, the biggest tennis league in India has taken place each year in India’s capital New Delhi every winter.



