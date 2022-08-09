India’s Paint and Decor Giant, Asian Paints Congratulates New Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu

Congratulations are in order for India’s champion shuttler PV Sindhu, who secured her first gold at the Commonwealth Games Women’s Singles Badminton final. Recently signed as the brand ambassador for Asian Paints‘ SmartCare Hydroloc, PV Sindhu left the nation in awe of her brilliant performance.

Asian Paints congratulates their new Brand Ambassador, PV Sindhu

Expressing his admiration, Mr. Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited expressed, “We are ecstatic to hear about our dazzling shuttler and the newest member to the Asian Paints family, PV Sindhu’s incredible win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games Women’s Singles Badminton final. It was a brilliant game and we’re extremely proud of her as she emerged victorious in a challenging feat. Since this is her first gold at the Commonwealth Games, it’s truly a special one and we laud her determination and persistence for this champion performance.”

“I am elated as this was a gold I worked really hard for. I credit my success on the court to my coach, trainers, parents and fellow players. It is essential for one to acknowledge the champions behind the scenes who make the champions on the court. I hope I continue to make my country proud,” said PV Sindhu.

Champions train tirelessly and consistently for years to be able to perform and win. In the same way, Asian Paints has invested in years of R&D to create a waterproofing champion, ‘SmartCare Hydroloc‘ with unique technology for best-in-class performance in protecting home interiors from water damage.

SmartCare Hydroloc is an easy, convenient and effortless solution for interior waterproofing problems. Unlike conventional solutions that involve the hassle of breakage of plaster and doing civil work, SmartCare Hydroloc can be applied directly at plaster level, thus fixing the problem with minimum effort.

Asian Paints SmartCare Hydroloc | Waterproofing Ka Champion

TVC: www.youtube.com/watchv=N-CkQrEPO2g

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India’s leading and Asia’s second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 289 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating & introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Services, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the “Home Improvement and Decor segment” and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.