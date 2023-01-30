Home

India’s Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I vs New Zealand: Jitesh Sharma Likely to Replace Ishan Kishan at Ahmedabad

India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd T20I vs New Zealand: Jitesh Sharma, who has had a phenomenal domestic season, could edge Kishan to the XI.

India Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand @BCCITwitter

Ahmedabad: With a ball to spare, India somehow held their nerves at Lucknow to win the second T20I versus New Zealand and keep the series alive. The hosts won the game by six wickets. Chasing a paltry 100 runs to win, India was expected to win the game on a canter but that did not happen as NZ put up a stiff fight. While the pitch was a little tricky, Ishan Kishan took his time at the top and his approach is now being questioned by experts. Kishan hit 19 off 32 balls.

With the series decider to be played in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, it is likely India makes one change to their XI. Jitesh Sharma, who has had a phenomenal domestic season, could edge Kishan to the XI. It would be interesting to see where Jitesh plays if Kishan is dropped. Rahul Tripathi has opened for his IPL franchise in the past and he could get a promotion.

The rest of the XI is expected to remain the same. Also at Ahmedabad, it is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

India’s Predicted XI for 3rd T20I vs New Zealand: Ishan Kishan/Jitesh Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Earlier, India captain Hardik Pandya minced no words stating the pitches at Ranchi and Lucknow were not ideal for T20 matches.

“To be honest, it was a shocker of a wicket. Both the games we have played on so far,” Hardik told after the game.



