India’s Richest 2022: Gautam Adani Tops the Forbes List, Followed by Mukesh Ambani

The Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians 2022 list has preserved its top two slots, which are held by business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. According to the ranking, the total fortune of the top 10 Indian billionaires exceeds $800B.

Gautam Adani: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has bagged the top spot on the Forbes list. He has a net worth of a whopping $150 billion.

Mukesh Ambani: Following Adani on the list is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani lies second. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $88 billion.

Radhakishan Damani: The country’s retailing king, Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain of supermarkets, is the third-richest Indian. His net worth is $27.6 billion.

Cyrus Poonawalla: Serum Institute of India’s Chairmen Cyrus Poonawalla is the country’s 4th richest man. His net worth is $21.5 billion.

Shiv Nadar: Shiv Nadar, Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies, donated $662 million to education-related causes and dropped to 5th position. His net worth is $21.4 billion.

