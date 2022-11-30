Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalIndia's Richest 2022: Gautam Adani Tops the Forbes List, Followed by Mukesh...
National

India’s Richest 2022: Gautam Adani Tops the Forbes List, Followed by Mukesh Ambani

admin
By admin
0
58



The Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians 2022 list has preserved its top two slots, which are held by business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. According to the ranking, the total fortune of the top 10 Indian billionaires exceeds $800B.

India’s Richest 2022: The Forbes Top 100 Richest Indians 2022 list has preserved its top two slots, which are held by business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has bagged the top spot on the Forbes list. He has a net worth of a whopping $150 billion.

Mukesh Ambani: Following Adani on the list is Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani lies second. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of $88 billion. 

Radhakishan Damani: The country’s retailing king, Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain of supermarkets, is the third-richest Indian. His net worth is $27.6 billion. 

Cyrus Poonawalla: Serum Institute of India’s Chairmen Cyrus Poonawalla is the country’s 4th richest man. His net worth is $21.5 billion. 

Shiv Nadar: Shiv Nadar, Chairman Emeritus of HCL Technologies, donated $662 million to education-related causes and dropped to 5th position. His net worth is $21.4 billion.

Written By: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 30, 2022 6:59 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Health Tips: Add These 5 Zinc-Rich Foods In Your Diet For Better Immunity In Winters
Next article
New aerial video captures eruption of world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
58
Previous article
Health Tips: Add These 5 Zinc-Rich Foods In Your Diet For Better Immunity In Winters
Next article
New aerial video captures eruption of world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677