HomeNationalIndias Sargam Koushal Crowned Mrs World 2022 WATCH VIDEO
National

Indias Sargam Koushal Crowned Mrs World 2022 WATCH VIDEO

By admin
0
25


Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the USA presented the crown to Sargam Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

India, Sargam Koushal, Mrs World 2022, Mrs World, Las Vegas, Mumbai, Aditi Govitrikar, Instagram, Mrs World 2021, Shaylyn Ford, USA, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Mrs Polynesia, Mrs Canada
India’s Sargam Koushal Crowned Mrs World 2022

Mrs World 2022: India’s Sargam Koushal has been crowned Mrs World 2022 in an event that took place at Las Vegas. Mumbai-based Sargam Koushal was named Mrs World 2022 ahead of contestants from 63 countries. With this, the crown and the title has come back to India after 21 years. Aditi Govitrikar, who won the title in 2001, wrote on Instagram, “Heartiest congratulations…so happy to have been part of the journey…it was time the crown came back after 21 years.”

WATCH VIDEO

Mrs World 2021 Shaylyn Ford of the USA presented the crown to Sargam Koushal at a ceremony held at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on Saturday evening. Mrs Polynesia was named the first runner-up, followed by Mrs Canada as the second runner-up.

The Mrs India pageant announced the winner on its official Instagram page on Sunday.




Published Date: December 18, 2022 9:19 PM IST



Updated Date: December 18, 2022 9:32 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleLonavla Police to Impose Fine On Tourists For Staying at Popular Spots after Permissible Time
Next articleLionel Messi Scores In FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against France; Creates Unique Record
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
25
Previous articleLonavla Police to Impose Fine On Tourists For Staying at Popular Spots after Permissible Time
Next articleLionel Messi Scores In FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Against France; Creates Unique Record
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©