India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty created history on Sunday as they defeated world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia to win country’s first ever gold medal in men’s double at the Indonesia Open.

Over the past few years, the duo has consistently achieved notable milestones in Indian badminton, and their latest accomplishment came on Sunday when they defeated the reigning world champions with a score of 21-17, 21-18, making history as the first Indians ever to secure a Super 1000 title.

This victory at the Indonesia Open adds to their already impressive collection of titles, which includes a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, a gold medal at the Thomas Cup, a bronze medal at the World Championships, and wins at the Super 300 (Syed Modi), Super 500 (Thailand and India Open), and Super 750 (French Open) tournaments.

This is a breaking story, will be updated with more inputs

Updated: 18 Jun 2023, 03:31 PM IST