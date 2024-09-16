India’s strong reaction to Iran’s Supreme Leader’s remarks on Indian Muslims, says….

Home

India’s strong reaction to Iran’s Supreme Leader’s remarks on Muslims in India, says….

New Delhi: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader on Monday, 16 September 2024 stirred a big controversy as he drew parallels between India and Gaza as he referred to the plight of Muslims in various regions of the world, including India among countries where, according to him, Muslims were not safe.

Khamenei posted on X: “The enemies of Islam have always tried to make us indifferent with regard to our shared identity as an Islamic Ummah. We cannot consider ourselves to be Muslims if we are oblivious to the suffering that a Muslim is enduring in #Myanmar, #Gaza, #India, or any other place.”

India’s External Affairs ministry responded strongly denouncing the statement.

“We strongly deplore the comments made regarding minorities in India by the Supreme Leader of Iran. These are misinformed and unacceptable. Countries commenting on minorities are advised to look at their own record before making any observations about others,” the MEA said in a statement.











