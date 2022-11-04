Friday, November 4, 2022
HomeNationalIndia’s Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77%...
National

India’s Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data

admin
By admin
0
67


Madhya Pradesh recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 0.9 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 0.9 per cent, Odisha at 1.1 per cent and Gujarat at 1.7 per cent.

India's Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data
India’s Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data

New Delhi: Unemployment rate in the country in October rose to 7.77 per cent compared to 6.43 per cent in September, according to data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Six out of the 25 states showed an unemployment rate in double figures.

These included Haryana at 31.8 per cent, Rajasthan 30.7 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 22.4 per cent, Jharkhand at 16.5 per cent, Bihar at 14.5 per cent and Tripura at 10.5 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 0.9 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 0.9 per cent, Odisha at 1.1 per cent and Gujarat at 1.7 per cent.

The CMIE data further revealed that the rural unemployment rate rose to 8.04 per cent in October from 5.84 per cent in September.

At the same time, the urban unemployment rate slid to 7.21 per cent in October compared to 7.7 per cent in September.

(Except for headline, India.com has not edited the IANS copy)




Published Date: November 4, 2022 2:20 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Social Spy WhatsApp Apk Download For Android
Next article
PBA: With KJ McDaniels now in tow, Meralco picks up tough win vs Bay Area
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

India’s Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data

admin
By admin
0
67


Madhya Pradesh recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 0.9 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 0.9 per cent, Odisha at 1.1 per cent and Gujarat at 1.7 per cent.

India's Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data
India’s Unemployment Rate In Double Digits In 6 States, Surges To 7.77% in October: CMIE Data

New Delhi: Unemployment rate in the country in October rose to 7.77 per cent compared to 6.43 per cent in September, according to data released by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE). Six out of the 25 states showed an unemployment rate in double figures.

These included Haryana at 31.8 per cent, Rajasthan 30.7 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir at 22.4 per cent, Jharkhand at 16.5 per cent, Bihar at 14.5 per cent and Tripura at 10.5 per cent.

Madhya Pradesh recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 0.9 per cent, followed by Chhattisgarh at 0.9 per cent, Odisha at 1.1 per cent and Gujarat at 1.7 per cent.

The CMIE data further revealed that the rural unemployment rate rose to 8.04 per cent in October from 5.84 per cent in September.

At the same time, the urban unemployment rate slid to 7.21 per cent in October compared to 7.7 per cent in September.

(Except for headline, India.com has not edited the IANS copy)




Published Date: November 4, 2022 2:20 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Social Spy WhatsApp Apk Download For Android
Next article
PBA: With KJ McDaniels now in tow, Meralco picks up tough win vs Bay Area
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677