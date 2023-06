The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

For the One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Ajinkya Rahane has returned as vice-captain while Rohit Sharma will continue his stint as captain. Veteran seamer Mohammed Shami will be rested for the entire West Indies tour as Navdeep Saini is recalled to the Test side. Sanju Samson has also returned to the team.

For the two test matches, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Navdeep Saini, BCCI tweeted.

More to come…

Updated: 23 Jun 2023, 03:35 PM IST

