Indices Open Flat Green. Sensex Gains 350 Points, Nifty Advances Towards 18K

On Tuesday, at 9:50 am IST, BSE Sensex was trading 350.02 points up at 60,442.99 and NSE Nifty was trading 98.05 points up at 17,992.90.
Mumbai: Indian indices opened flat green Tuesday morning. While HUL, Larsen, HCL Tch, NTPC, Reliance et cetera are the top gainers on BSE, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma are the top losers.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON 17 JANUARY 2023
Reliance Industries: After the government altered marketing rules to cap margins, Reliance Industries and its partner bp plc on Monday suspended a planned auction indefinitely for the sale of natural gas from their eastern offshore KG-D6 block.
Sula Vineyards: 10 lakh shares of Sula Vineyards have been purchased by Quant Mutual Fund via open market transactions for an average price of Rs 361.82 per share.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: The results of both companies are expected to be out today, 17 January 2023. While the share price of the general insurance company ended in red yesterday, that of the prudential life insurance company ended in green.
Siemens: Indian railways has awarded Siemens a contract worth Rs 26,000 crore to manufacture 1,200 locomotives of 9,000 horsepower. This is the single largest order Siemens has received in India. Deliveries are planned ovan eleven-year period, and the contract includes 35 years of full service maintenance. The locomotives will be assembled in the Indian Railways factory in Dahod, Gujarat.
Beijing: China’s population shrank last year for the first time since the early 1960s, jeopardizing President Xi Jinping’s ambition to overtake the U.S. as the world’s biggest economy, reported Nikkei Asia.
“Markets are likely to wobble in early trades Tuesday, tracking mild volatility in SGX Nifty and other Asian peers. Investors may trade with caution due to lack of directional cues from the US markets, which was closed on Monday. The negative takeaway is that Nifty has got off to an uninspiring start in 2023 and has underperformed Wall Street significantly. Nifty is down 1.16% while Dow Jones is up 3.49%. Another negative catalyst which is seen haunting the markets are FIIs relentless selling. Foreign institutional investors this month have sold to the tune of Rs. 18170 crores. The technical landscape can improve and bulls will be on the right footing only above the 18265 mark,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Published Date: January 17, 2023 8:50 AM IST
Updated Date: January 17, 2023 9:51 AM IST
