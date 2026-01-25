Home

Attention flyers: IndiGo airline makes big cancellation announcement on international flights, planes to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku will now be….

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) for specified dates.

What has IndiGo said on the flight cancellations?

Why IndiGo has cancelled flights to these areas?

IndiGo has cancelled its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent and Baku till January 28 due to the prevailing situation in Iran. In view of the prevailing situation and after careful assessment, IndiGo said it was cancelling flights to and from Tbilisi (Georgia), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan) and Baku (Azerbaijan) on January 26, 27 and 28.“We remain vigilant to developments in the region around Iran and are proactively reviewing flight operations, with safety being our highest priority,” the airline said in a post on X on Sunday.For these destinations, the airline flies over the Iranian airspace and due to the current situation, it is avoiding that airspace. Also, some alternative routes take longer time which means more fuel is burnt, according to an official. IndiGo on Sunday cancelled flights between Delhi-Tbilisi and Mumbai-Almaty. Tensions have escalated between Iran and the United States, and there are apprehensions that the situation could result in a military conflict.