Indigo Airlines Issues Apology After Passengers Experience Discomfort Due To AC System Malfunction 

Indigo Airlines issued an apology after the aboard passengers experienced discomfort due to air conditioning system malfunction on September 5. As per reports, the temperature of the cabin had surged



Published: September 7, 2024 11:51 AM IST

By Vikas Mehta

Indigo Airlines issued an apology after the aboard passengers experienced discomfort due to air conditioning system malfunction on September 5. As per reports, the temperature of the cabin had surged and several passengers reportedly started fainting. 

Sources in Indigo said that the flight 6E-2335 was enroute from Delhi to Varanasi and suddenly a temperature shift caused heat in the cabin. Several viral videos showed passengers fanning themselves to get reprieve from the heat. A few passengers reportedly lost their consciousness. 

The airlines issued a written apology. It said, “We extend our apologies for the inconvenience experienced on flight 6E 2235 operating from Delhi to Varanasi on September 5, 2024.” 

A few days back, an IndiGo flight from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad in Telangana was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat.

In a statement, IndiGo had said its flight 6E-7308, scheduled from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, got diverted to Nagpur International Airport on Sunday morning due to a bomb threat message on board the aircraft.

“Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments,” the statement added.

A police official had said the bomb threat message was written on a piece of paper, which was found in the bathroom of the aircraft.

(With PTI Inputs)





