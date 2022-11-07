IndiGo Flight Operations To Be Affected As 30 Planes Grounded Due To Supply Chain Disruptions

Around 30 IndiGo planes have been grounded due to “supply chain disruptions”, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

IndiGo said it is evaluating wet leasing of planes and other options to boost operations. (File Photo)

New Delhi: IndiGo flight operations have be affected as around 30 planes of the airline have been grounded, the company said in a statement on Monday. Over two dozen planes have been grounded due to “supply chain disruptions”, the airline confirmed. IndiGo said the airline is evaluating wet leasing of planes and other options to boost flight operations.

IndiGo flight ops to be affected?

The IndiGo spokesperson said, “While it is our immediate priority to deploy adequate capacity to serve our customers, we are actively engaged with our OEM partners to work on mitigation measures that should ensure the continuity of our network and operations.”

“As we work on various cost-efficient countermeasures with our OEM partners, the endeavour is to minimise the economic impact of around 30 AOG (Aircraft on Ground), resulting from this global disruption,” the spokesperson said.

The airline is looking at slowing down redeliveries through lease extensions, exploring the reinduction of aircraft into the fleet, and evaluating the wet lease options within the regulatory guidelines.

“We are bullish on the market opportunities and will continue to add flights in existing and new markets,” the airline said.

Why IndiGo facing supply chain disruptions

IndiGo has a domestic market share of more than 57 per cent. On November 1, aviation consultancy firm CAPA said that more than 75 planes of Indian carriers are currently grounded due to maintenance and engine-related issues.

These planes, which account for around 10-12 per cent of the Indian fleet, are grounded due to maintenance or engine-related issues. “These will have a significant impact on financials in the second half,” CAPA had said in its India Mid-Year Outlook 2023.

During an earnings call with analysts on November 4, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said supply chain disruption in aircraft manufacturing and subsequent shortage of spare engines worldwide have impacted the airline’s operations due to the grounding of aircraft.

“The challenges are forcing us to look at different ways and means in order to make sure that we have the capacity to operate,” he had said. In the September quarter, IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation reported a widening of loss to Rs 1,583.34 crore due to higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss.



