The Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has slapped a total fine of Rs 22.20 for non-compliance on IndiGo airlines.IndiGo airlines fine: In a significant action against IndiGo airlines which suffered massive disruption in its services in December, 2025, causing trouble to hundreds of passengers across a week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India has slapped penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on the airline. In the recent development, the DGCA has directed the airline to furnish Rs 50-crore bank guarantee to ensure long-term systemic corrections along with issuing a warning to CEO Pieter Elbers and two other senior executives for non-compliance.
What happened during the IndiGo crisis 2025?For those unversed, 2,507 flights were cancelled and 1,852 flights were delayed between December 3 and 5, impacting over 3 lakh IndiGo passengers at airports across the country. As per the details, the DGCA has slapped a total fine of Rs 20.40 crore for 68 days of non-compliance, from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026, working out to a daily penalty of Rs 30 lakh. Read more: IndiGo slapped with Rs 22 crore fine for mass flight cancellations, DGCA takes big step to…
IndiGo responds to Rs 22 crore penalty imposed by Government“We are in receipt of the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India in relation to the events which led to a major operational disruption of IndiGo’s flights in early December, 2025.
