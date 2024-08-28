Home

Bengal Bandh Today: Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet Issue Disruption Alerts; Train Services Affected

Kolkata Traffic Police issued a notification in connection with the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally along with updates on August 25, there were no such advisories for the ‘Bengal Bandh’ on its social media handle on X.

Bengal Bandh Today: Owing to the 12-hour Bengal Bandh called by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), major airline companies have issued alerts on transport and traffic disruptions asking passengers to monitor road conditions and their flight status on Wednesday (August 28). The bandh by the saffron camp, which began at 6 am, was called after the police used tear gas and lathicharged protesters during the ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ rally a day before.

Vistara, IndiGo and SpiceJet sent out travel advisories alerting passengers about possible local transport issues, road blockages, diversions, traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement en route to the Kolkata airport. They also asked people to plan travel well in advance and track flight status to stay updated on the developments during the bandh.

“TravelAdvisory: Local transport in West Bengal may be disrupted as a result of the BanglaBandh declared for tomorrow, 28th Aug’24. Passengers are advised to monitor their local traffic conditions and keep a check on flight status via https://shorturl.at/6KfRe and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey to the airport,” SpiceJet said on its social media handle on X.

“6ETravelAdvisory: Customers who have their travel planned from Kolkata, may experience road blockages and diversions en route the airport. Please plan your journey with extra travel time to ensure a smooth trip. Do keep a tab on your flight status too https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj,” IndiGo issued an alert on X.

“TravelUpdate: Traffic congestion and slow vehicle movement are expected en route to Kolkata Airport on August 28th. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thank you,” Vistara informed its passengers on X.

