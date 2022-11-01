Indore and Chandigarh are smart cities and hold historical importance and have many tourist attractions.

Indigo News: National carrier Indigo has launched directs flights between Indore-Chandigarh with an aim to strengthen domestic connectivity and offer consumers the ease of taking direct flights to maximum destinations. The launch event was graced by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and other eminent dignitaries from Indore.Also Read – Airline Pilot Wins Heart Of ‘FAN’ In Context Of India-South Africa T20 World Cup Match | Details Inside

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, "As part of our mission to enhance accessibility and strengthen domestic connectivity, we have launched direct flights between Indore-Chandigarh.

The new flights will not only enhance capacity, but also provide more options to customers. Indore is India's cleanest city and Chandigarh is the most well-planned city, both have a lot to offer not just in terms of places to visit but also the culture and gastronomic experiences. We will continue to stay true to our promise of courteous, hassle-free, on-time and affordable travel experience."

Indore-Chandigarh: Why Both These Cities Are Must-Visit Places?