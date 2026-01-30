Renowned poet, writer, and lyricist Indrani Dutt launched her book “Punarjanma” , a select collection of her upcoming poems, at the 49th International Kolkata Book Fair, marking a moment of deep literary reflection and renewal. The launch was graced by Shree Tridib Kumar Chatterjee, Author, Editor, General Secretary of the Publishers & Booksellers Guild & Shree Saikat Mukhopadhyay, Author along with Indrani Dutt, Renowned poet, writer, and lyricist , who came together to celebrate poetry as a powerful voice of conscience, resistance, and rebirth. “Punarjanmo” which translates to Rebirth, resonated deeply with readers through its evocative themes of struggle, inner strength, and the triumph of hope over despair. Rooted in vivid imagery and emotional depth, the poems reflected a shared memory of pain, protest, and steadfast resolve, ultimately arriving at the promise of light after darkness. The verses flowed from anguish and helplessness to courage, renewal, and a deep rooted belief in justice and freedom. Speaking on the occasion, Indrani Dutt said, “Punarjanma is not just a collection of poems; it is a reflection of our collective wounds and our collective courage. It speaks of despair, but more importantly, it speaks of hope, of rising afresh with faith, truth, and justice. This book is my humble attempt to capture that eternal cycle of pain, resistance, and rebirth that defines humanity.”