Good News For PUBG Lovers: Indus, Made in India PUBG Alternative, Now Available For Pre-Registration On Google Play

Indus: On January 26, the makers of the game released its first gameplay on YouTube.

SuperGaming, Pune-based Indian game developer, has unveiled the first gameplay trailer of Indus and has made the game available for pre-registration on Android.

PUBG News Updates: The PUBG lovers, who were for long waiting for the return of the game, here comes a piece of good news for you. Indus, a new alternative of the battle-royale game, is now available for pre-registration on Google Play Store. For the game lovers, Indus is a battle-royale game similar to PUBG and Fortnite in features.

This is a made-in-India game that has been in the works for quite some time, and is designed to take on existing battle royale-style titles for smartphones, such as PUBG’s India iteration BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), Apex Legends, and Call of Duty.

On January 26, the makers of the game released its first gameplay on YouTube. Going by the first look, the in-game landscape of Indus’ seems to be inspired by the Apex Legends environment with tall canyons and towering cliffs.

However, SuperGaming is yet to share the official launch details of the Indus Battle Royale. The game players must note that the app will be free-to-download, but users will get the option to purchase “random items” in-game.

Indus’ new gameplay trailer highlights the unique weapons, character skins, and traversal options available in Indus, as well as showcasing intense firefights across various locations.

The gameplay further throws light on playable characters, which are also inspired by Indian culture and mythology. The character ‘Big-Gaj’ in the game has the face of an elephant, and world names like ‘Virlok’ also reflect this inspiration.

“As we’ve been making Indus and seeing its gameplay evolve over the year, we wanted to share it with the rest of the world,” says SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.



