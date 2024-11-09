Industry Experts Inspire Future Leaders at Paari School of Business

The Department of Management at the Paari School of Business conducted the second edition of its flagship event, “Success Mantra for Managers” (SMM), uniting industry leaders to provide valuable insights, experiences, and professional guidance to students and faculty.

Dr Bhujanga Rao, Chairman-KIMS Foundation & Research Centre lights the lamp at the Success Mantra for Managers event

The event, moderated by Prof. Bharadwaj Sivakumar, Dean – Paari School of Business and Officiating Vice Chancellor, featured a distinguished panel that addressed the evolving landscape of management. Panellists shared their unique perspectives on effective leadership, motivation, and the importance of new-age skills in today’s corporate environment.

Industry experts engage in panel discussion

Mr Vinay Mantha, MD, Corporate & Investment Bank at J P Morgan Chase, conveyed that a manager should not only celebrate successes but also embrace failures as learning opportunities. This duality, he suggested, is fundamental to continuous growth and resilience in leadership.

Ms Srimathi Sridharan, Director-BNY Mellon, remarked,”A managers role extends beyond mere target achievement; it fundamentally involves inspiring a team“. She highlighted the significance of kindness in leadership, drawing inspiration from her personal experience as well as the late industrialist and philanthropist, Mr Ratan Tata.

Mr Varun Gupta, Associate Director at PepsiCo, spoke passionately on the idea of Success. He stated, “Define Your Success, Yourself,” and stressed on the necessity for managers and leaders to possess a clear vision. He articulated how a well-defined personal and professional vision can guide managers in reaching their goals while empowering their teams.

Dr Bhujanga Rao, Chairman-KIMS Foundation & Research Centre and the key-note speaker for the discussion shared insightful reflections on his experience with Dr Abdul Kalam. He noted that compassion was a standout quality of Dr Kalams leadership, underlining that effective leadership encompasses understanding and supporting team members on both professional and personal levels.

Mr Suresh Ponnuru, Director-Analytics & Strategy Leader at Tiger Analytics, articulated the critical role of a leader in effectively communicating their teams work to both superiors and clients. He highlighted the importance of perseverance and the ability to seize opportunities as they arise, which are essential traits for successful management.

In response to a question about handling success and failures at work, the panellists endorsed the significance of having an alternate plan-plan B if plan A fails. They collectively asserted that leaders must take responsibility for setbacks and implement corrective actions promptly.

The discussion further emphasised the need for managers to constantly evolve and acquire new skills, aligning with the events core theme that todays managerial role must balance high performance with adaptability and empathy. Panellists shared personal anecdotes that underscored the joys and challenges of the profession.

The conversation delved into the relevance of emerging skills, such as artificial intelligence and the necessity for continuous learning, all deemed critical for future managers. Despite the focus on new-age competencies, the panellists unanimously vouched for the enduring value of traditional age-old skills like networking and ability to spot opportunities.

The event aimed at presenting the students with actionable insights and reinforced the vital importance of developing a versatile skill set in preparation for their careers, equipping them to thrive in a dynamic professional landscape.