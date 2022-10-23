Sunday, October 23, 2022
#INDvsPAK T20 World Cup 2022 Match Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest On Twitter

India vs Pakistan, T20 WC 2022: Stakes are high, atmosphere is electric as Rohit Sharma-led India take on archrival Pakistan in the most anticipated match of T20 World Cup Group 2 opener on Sunday. The blockbuster clash is set to take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground which is expected to attract thousands of fans. Is it hyperbolic to state that it will be the most watched match with two most passionate fan bases? Probably, no. With just hours ahead of the IndVsPak T20 match, #INDvsPAK trend on Twitter went viral, triggering a hilarious meme fest.Also Read – India Vs Pakistan: Cricket fan Twitterati all excited ahead of Mother of all Battles #IndvsPak

#INDvsPAK T20 World Cup 2022 – Check Hilarious Memes Here

T20 World Cup 2022 Match: India vs Pakistan

Rohit Sharma is confident India has learned from its dismal Twenty20 World Cup campaign last year and will be more prepared for Pakistan in the Group 2 opener today. The India captain said a key lesson from the 2021 tournament, which ended for his squad with a 10-wicket thrashing from Pakistan, was more emphasis on fine-tuning ahead of time. As a result, the India squad arrived in Australia more than two weeks ago, initially training in Perth in Western Australia before crossing the continent for a warm-up game against defending champion and tournament host Australia in Brisbane.  Melbourne’s notoriously fickle weather has been also a cause of concern for many as we remain glued to the screens to witness the mother of all battles.





