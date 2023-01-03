Infant Among 5 Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree In Haryana’s Sirsa

Siddheshwar Swami of Jnanayogashrama dies at 81

Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama here, who was known for his scholarly discourses and powerful oratory passed away on Monday.

The 81-year-old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now.

Announcing the passing away of the seer who was known as “walking god” among his disciples, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanava said he breathed his last at the ashram Monday evening.