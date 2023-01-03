Infant Among 5 Killed As Speeding Car Crashes Into Tree In Haryana’s Sirsa

Siddheshwar Swami of Jnanayogashrama dies at 81
Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama here, who was known for his scholarly discourses and powerful oratory passed away on Monday.
The 81-year-old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time now.
Announcing the passing away of the seer who was known as “walking god” among his disciples, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura, Vijay Mahantesh Danammanava said he breathed his last at the ashram Monday evening.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
BTech Student Attempts Suicide After Stabbing Friend To Death At College Campus In Bengaluru
[ad_1] The boy later attempted suicide and is battling for his life. B tech student stabbed multiple times by her...
Indian Railways Cancels Over 300 Trains Today. Check Full List Here
[ad_1] Train passengers can visit the official site to check the complete details on trains’ schedules, arrival and departure times,...
Aries Must Postpone Their Travel, New Work Will Start Soon For Cancer
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, January 3, 2023, Tuesday: Here's what the stars have got in store for you as per our...
Planning To Buy Home In Noida? These 338 Authority Flats Available At Govt Rates
[ad_1] The Noida Authority made the announcement that the potential buyers can apply for these flats from January 2 till...
IMD Issues Alert, Predicts Cold Wave, Dense Fog For Theses States Till Jan 7
[ad_1] India Weather Latest Update: In the weather forecast, the IMD said dense fog is likely to prevail over Northwest...
Apple to Increase Battery Replacement Cost For Out-Of-Warranty iPhones
[ad_1] Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase....
Average Rating