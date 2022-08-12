Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya Announces Scholarships for the Children of Martyrs

In what can be called as a tribute to martyrs, on the auspicious evnt of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and our Independence Day, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Indias rapidly growing Edtech today announced that it will be awarding 100% scholarships on tuition fee to the children of Martyrs. Children studying in classes 3rd-13th can visit infinitylearn.com to register and avail the scholarship. The scholarships are a token of thanks for the services of Indian armed forces towards the country and to its citizens and will be available between August 12th-19th, 2022.

Infinity Learn Scholarships for the Children of Martyrs

“The motto of Sri Chaitanya has always been to give back to the nation. No better day to commit to this than today. This is a small step to honour the sacrifices made by martyrs and give to their Children the gift of learning and education. It’s in the mission of the Sri Chaitanya Education Group to find, identify, train and create tomorrow’s leaders. The group has been relentlessly conducting many industry-leading educational initiatives, employing innovative methodologies and instruction methods to bring about a sort of revolution in the education sector in India,” said Sushma Boppana, Founder Director, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.

Speaking on the announcement, Ujjwal Singh, President & CEO, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya said, “Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya salutes the contribution and sacrifices of the Indian armed forces and their families to our nation. We are glad to have the opportunity of contributing to making their lives easy and thank them for their selfless service with this initiative. It has been our mission to provide accessible and affordable solutions in education. The objective is to help students across the country and then train them to become India’s greatest Doctors, Engineers, and Scientists and help them find a successful futuristic career.”

Through this scholarship, Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya would like to honour the brave souls who lost their lives trying to protect the nation and secure their childrens future. With this endeavour, the company also pays its homage to our defence forces this year by facilitating education of wards of martyr’s.

About Infinity Learn

Asia’s largest Education Group Sri Chaitanya, Infinity Learn is the fastest-growing EdTech company in India. Led by people with the purpose to ‘Power Learner’s Progress’ has achieved one million-plus registered users and 100K+ paid users on the platform in a span of 10 months since its commercial launch. We have over 10 million+ questions attempted by learners on our platform so far and robust 500K+ questions in our question bank with over 300K+ solutions (including vernacular content being created in-house), making it one of the few companies in India today claiming the content leadership. Infinity Learn takes pride in making employees its priority and propagate “Think Like an Owner” in all aspects of the job and make them feel valued and respected. The aim to High-Trust, High-Performance Culture helps deliver sustained business results and make each employee become a part of the great place. And so all of them are committed to the vision of ‘Powering Learner’s Progress‘ and making Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya a Great Place to Work FOR ALL.

Also well Awarded in its very first year of inception

Awarded for “Innovation in Pedagogical Practices” at the 24th World Education Summit 2022.

“Best use of customer insights & Feedback in EduTech services” at the CX Excellence Awards 2022.

Youngest and Fastest growing EdTech in India to get certified “Great Place to Work” (within the very first year of our inception).

First EdTech brand from Asia awarded as Infinity Learn, the only EdTech Brand in Asia to have Bagged Asias Prestigious Brands (Rising) in EdTech and Marketing Meister Awards at the Celebrated Global Business Symposium 2022.

Infinity Learn conferred with the Best Testing & Assessment Solution of the Year 2022 award by Entrepreneur India Magazine.

Zee Hindustan conferred ‘The Most Promising Edtech Brand‘ 2021 Award to Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya.