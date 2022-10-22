Saturday, October 22, 2022
Inflation To Impact Gold Sales This Dhanteras, Says World Gold Council. Jewellers Differ

Dhanteras 2022: This Dhanteras, the market is expecting a big boom in the sales of gold as this will be the first ‘normal Diwali’ post-pandemic. With covid restrictions lifted and people not celebrating the festival with full rigour for two years back-to-back, this year it is expected to see a huge rise in festive activities. But the World Gold Council feels that inflation might take some sheen out of this year’s festivity.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: Best Muhurat For Diwali Shopping

The World Gold Council (WGC) feels that inflation in household finances may lead to an immediate impact on gold jewellery demand. Also Read – Diwali 2022: 5 Countries That Celebrate Festival Of Lights Other Than India

“Unlike the Diwali season of 2021, this season may not have the advantage of pent-up demand or savings from muted wedding celebrations fuelling higher gold purchases. Having said that, this is a busy buying season, and with gold being a valuable hedge against inflation, any further price declines in the coming weeks could result in a surge in demand,” the ET quoted Somasundaram PR, regional CEO, India, WGC. Also Read – Good News For PMAY-G Beneficiaries In Madhya Pradesh, ‘Griha Pravesh’ Of 4.5 Lakh People In Satna District

However, jewellers are betting big on Dhanteras sales. Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and MD of PNG Jewellers said “The festive season has started off with a big bang for Navratri and Dussehra. Prices of both gold and silver are very attractive, making it a key variable for people to come and make their purchases for the festive season. Dhanteras is the single biggest day for jewellery and bullion shopping in India.”

According to market experts, Dhanteras sales could clock Rs 10000-12000 crore business in a single day across the country. The overall festive season will create a business worth Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore.

“An average Diwali season in India across all product categories including apparel, electronics, automobiles, jewellery etc sees about USD 30 billion in sales, of which the Jewellery category does the business of about USD 4 Billion out of which USD 1.5 billion in sales are seen on Dhanteras alone,” said Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and MD of PNG Jewellers.

Experts also feel that the recent correction in the prices of the yellow metal has also favoured the sentiment. Amid global uncertainties gold gaining traction as an attractive long-term investment platform.





