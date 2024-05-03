Influencers Celebrate Mother’s Day in Old Age Homes with GiftstoIndia24x7

In today’s world, the influencers have created a lot of buzz. They have made a huge impact on society with their content via social media platforms. They play a big role in shaping up the society as there are a lot of people who take interest in their content. The influencers use the platforms to promote awareness and raise concerns about health, education, and environment. They also endorse different brands on various social media platforms. These influencers have substantial followings across various social platforms that carry both positive and negative ramifications for society. It is a good way to reach out to the people in large numbers, although it is important to filter the reliable information and not spread myths. It is a basic human tendency to get swayed away by whatever is happening around us so if a good cause is promoted then it might well create a difference. Even if unconsciously it shapes the decisions and behaviours of many.

Celebrating Mothers Day in old age homes

It is indeed a good idea to integrate the influencers if one wants to reach out to the society at large. GiftstoIndia24x7 took one such initiative by joining hands with some of the influencers to reach out to the mothers from the old age homes for the occasion of Mother’s Day. Every year Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in the month of May in India. This year the influencers visited some of the old age homes individually. For those who live in the old age home, away from the comfort of a home and the sheltering arms of their loved ones, they tend to feel left out on that day. The main idea behind was to make the mothers feel loved as they stay away from their family. The influencers tried to cater to their requirements and fulfill their necessities by helping them with things that is of their daily use. Bringing smiles on faces of the mothers is definitely something that one look forward to. This kind of gesture adds a lot of value to life and adds happiness in the lives of others. Spreading the word via social media is an effective way to encourage people to be a part of such activity. The women staying in the old age homes were quite elated to receive gifts as it was completely unexpected. This year for a change they were even celebrated just the way they deserve to and that really made them happy. This is the right type of moral support that the elderly needs and these kind of efforts always create a difference.

Besides having an exclusive range of gifts, GiftstoIndia24x7 ensures to make your loved ones feel special with their services. Mothers deserve a lot of appreciation and love so look for gifts to make her feel loved on special occasions like Mother’s Day. It is always the bare minimum in front of all the hard work, struggle and sacrifices that the mothers do for the child their entire life. But no stone should be left unturned in order to shower love on your doting mother.

Mr. Amit Desai, the CEO of GiftstoIndia24x7 says, “We took one small step towards making someone’s life better. We are planning to do this more in future for the upcoming occasions like Raksha Bandhan and try to reach out to more people to join in our initiative. It is important to take care of those who are in need and there is no greater joy than stepping up to appreciate the fellow human beings be it on any occasion.” The website has a huge range of gifts, including flowers, cakes, chocolates, and exclusive gift hampers specially curated for the moms that you can send as Mother’s Day gifts to India. There are also special personalized gift ideas that add up to the beauty of the occasion. GiftstoIndia24x7 makes sure that the distance does not dampen the spirit of days like Mother’s Day and enables to celebrate the occasion with a difference.

Hence, one should not lose out on any opportunity to make their mother feel special. It is all about showing some efforts and whats better than Mother’s Day to do so. Initiatives like this are always welcome and it does make a positive impact on the society. In the hustle and bustle of life, one often forgets to take care of their loved ones but that is not supposed to be. It is important to take care of the elderly and especially those who stay away from them. So join hands for more such initiatives and make the world a better place to live in!