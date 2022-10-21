Infosys allows Employees To Take Up Gig Jobs Outside Company with prior consent of their manager

Infosys Latest News: Amid incidents of moonlighting, Bengaluru-based Infosys has allowed its staff to take up gig work in their personal time, after getting the prior consent of their manager. The company, in an internal communication to employees, detailed how staff can take up ‘gig’ work.Also Read – Infosys Confirms 10-13% Salary Hike, Top Performers Receive 20-25% Increments. Check Details Here

This made the company the first majot IT firm in the country to do so.

The move comes days after Infosys said it doesn’t support moonlighting and has fired employees who were into dual employment over the last 12 months.

“We count on our employees to ensure that this does not impact their ability to work with Infosys effectively. In addition, as per Infosys employment contract, employees may not work in areas when there is a potential conflict of interest or by accepting dual employment,” the email said. Infosys, as an organisation, values learnability and that they are supportive of employees taking up additional projects, it added.

WHAT DID INFOSYS SAY ON MOONLIGHTING

The information technology giant opposes dual employment. During a recent Q2 earnings’ briefing, CEO Salil Parekh reiterated this stand.

“We don’t support it. In the past, staffers doing blatant work in two specific companies where there is a confidentiality issue, we have let go of them in the last 12 months,” Parekh said.

Infosys is among the companies which have taken a strong stance on moonlighting. It had earlier shot off a missive to its employees asserting that moonlighting is not permitted, and warned that any violation of contract clauses will trigger disciplinary action “which could even lead to termination of employment”.

“No two timing – no moonlighting!” the company had said.

Fellow IT majors Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), as well as IBM, have both strongly spoken against the practice.

WHAT DID INFOSYS SAY TO ITS EMPLOYEES ON TAKING UP EXTRA GIG

Any employee, who wishes to take up gig work, may do so, with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or Infosys’ clients. employees to ensure that this does not impact their ability to work with the company effectively. employees may not work in areas when there is an actual or potential conflict of interest or by accepting dual employment. Infosys said that it is only natural that the company is supportive of employees taking up additional projects as appropriate in their personal time. care needs to be taken to ensure that such projects “comply with the company’s policy for gig working, and do not breach client contracts or otherwise impact the employee’s ability to be effective in their full-time job with Infosys.” employees to have a discussion with their managers about such projects before taking them up, much of this can be addressed. Infosys said it has also created several opportunities for gig working internally — through its very own Accelerate platform that enables managers to list gig work jobs for Infoscions.

INFOSYS CONFIRMS 10-30% SALARY HIKE

Earlier, Infosys confirmed that several employees received 10-13 per cent hike in salary while top performers received 20-25% increments. The increments reportedly depend on an employee’s grade and the senior management received low hike as their salaries are higher.

“It would vary between 10% and 13%, and in some cases, top performers have got 20-25%,” Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group head of human resources at Infosys, was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.

(With PTI inputs)