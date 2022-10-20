Infosys Confirms 10-13% Salary Hike, Top Performers Receive 20-25% Increments. Check Details Here

New Delhi: Infosys confirmed that several employees received 10-13 per cent hike in salary while top performers received 20-25% increments. The increments reportedly depend on an employee’s grade and the senior management received low hike as their salaries are higher.Also Read – Good News: After Infosys And Wipro, This IT Company Makes BIG Announcement On Salary Hike

“It would vary between 10% and 13%, and in some cases, top performers have got 20-25%,” Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group head of human resources at Infosys, was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.

Earlier, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company will pay out 100 per cent of variable pay to 85 per cent of its employees for the second quarter of financial year 2023. Speaking at a press meet following the second quarter results, he also said the company has promoted more than 10,000 employees and increased salaries across bands.

Meanwhile, Wipro also said it has successfully onboarded 14,000 against its target of 30,000 hires for this financial year. “We have on-boarded over 14,000 freshers in H1 which is about 72% of what we added in the whole of last year,” Thierry Delaporte said.

Besides Wipro, IT major Cognizant had also decided to roll out annual salary hikes for its employees. People familiar with the matter asserted that Cognizant employees may see an average salary increase of up to 10 per cent this year.

According to a report in Economic Times, the New Jersey-headquartered software services had conveyed to its employees last week that they would receive ‘formal eLetters’ with the new compensation through the week—with the increases taking effect from October for levels up to associate director.