Thursday, October 20, 2022
HomeNationalInfosys Confirms 10-13% Salary Hike, Top Performers Receive 20-25% Increments. Check Details...
National

Infosys Confirms 10-13% Salary Hike, Top Performers Receive 20-25% Increments. Check Details Here

admin
By admin
0
78



New Delhi: Infosys confirmed that several employees received 10-13 per cent hike in salary while top performers received 20-25% increments. The increments reportedly depend on an employee’s grade and the senior management received low hike as their salaries are higher.Also Read – Good News: After Infosys And Wipro, This IT Company Makes BIG Announcement On Salary Hike 

“It would vary between 10% and 13%, and in some cases, top performers have got 20-25%,” Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group head of human resources at Infosys, was quoted as saying in a report by Mint.

Earlier, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director of Wipro, said the company will pay out 100 per cent of variable pay to 85 per cent of its employees for the second quarter of financial year 2023. Speaking at a press meet following the second quarter results, he also said the company has promoted more than 10,000 employees and increased salaries across bands.

Meanwhile, Wipro also said it has successfully onboarded 14,000 against its target of 30,000 hires for this financial year. “We have on-boarded over 14,000 freshers in H1 which is about 72% of what we added in the whole of last year,” Thierry Delaporte said.

Besides Wipro, IT major Cognizant had also decided to roll out annual salary hikes for its employees. People familiar with the matter asserted that Cognizant employees may see an average salary increase of up to 10 per cent this year.

According to a report in Economic Times, the New Jersey-headquartered software services had conveyed to its employees last week that they would receive ‘formal eLetters’ with the new compensation through the week—with the increases taking effect from October for levels up to associate director.





Source link

Previous articleNBA: Zion Williamson scores 25 in return as Pelicans down Nets
Next articleIkeda looks to put icing on OOM cake at Pradera
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677