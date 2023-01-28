National

ING Bank Employee from Kerala Found Murdered in Poland

Warsaw: A 30-year-old man from Kerala’s Palakkad who worked as an IT department officer at ING Bank in Poland was stabbed to death there at his residence. The man identified as Ibrahim Sharif was a native of Puthussery, Palakkad.

Ibrahim, reportedly lived with a native of Poland for past 10 months. He went to Poland after looking for job. Since January 24, Ibrahim was not available on the phone as said by his family. On January 25, his family informed the Indian embassy in Poland when they could not reach him on the phone at all for over a day.

After Ibrahim’s friends in Poland learned that he was missing, they went to the house where he lived and searched, but the owner of the house did not agree to enter the house. After the Malayali Association informed the police, Ibrahim’s body was found in the house during a search.

As per a report in the Malayalam Manorama, “Ibrahim, who had been living in Poland for the past 10 months, was not available on the phone since January 24. Following this, his relatives contacted the embassy and conducted an investigation. On finding out that Ibrahim was missing, I went to the house where he had been staying. However, the house owner did not let me in,” said Ibrahim’s friend in Poland.

As per reports, Polish police has concluded the matter stating that the owner of the house murdered Ibrahim and took him under custody. A post-mortem will be conducted only after a detailed examination of the murder.

