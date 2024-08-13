INJA Wellness Launches India’s First Liposomal Glutathione Effervescent Tablets

INJA Wellness, India’s leading Collagen brand, has announced the launch of INJA Glow, the countrys first-ever Liposomal Glutathione Effervescent Tablets, which help promote radiant skin, improve immunity, reduce acne scars, and also reduce oxidative stress. This groundbreaking product marks another milestone for INJA Wellness, known for introducing India’s 1st Japanese Collagen and Vegetarian Collagen.

INJA Glow

Glutathione is an extremely powerful antioxidant. It is naturally produced by the body; and plays a critical role in detoxification, cellular repair and immune function. It also helps reduce free radicals and boost the immune system. Apart from being an anti-oxidant powerhouse, Glutathione also regulates melanin production. This helps even out skin tone and aids in improving the skin’s natural glow.

This is the reason Glutathione supplements are becoming increasing popular. However, traditional L-Glutathione supplements have a low absorption rate, since it degrades and breaks down in the digestive tract before reaching the cells, where they are needed the most.

INJA Glow stands out in the market with its advanced Liposomal Technology, a form of nanotechnology that encapsulates Glutathione Molecules in lipid-spheres, which protect them from digestive enzymes. This makes its absorption rate increase from 20% to over 80%.

Each INJA Glow tablet is equivalent to two standard L-Glutathione effervescent tablets, despite having only half the quantity. Clinical tests have demonstrated that INJA’s Liposomal Glutathione is four times more effective than regular L-Glutathione, making it a revolutionary addition to the Health & Wellness sector.

The unique formulation of INJA Glow includes a powerful blend of Vitamin C & E, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid, Zinc and Grape Seed Extract. This combination not only enhances the effectiveness of Glutathione, but also provides a comprehensive boost to overall Health & Wellness.

Bhavesh Sheth, CEO of INJA Wellness, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating, “At INJA Wellness, we are committed to bringing innovative and effective wellness solutions to our customers. INJA Glow is a testament to our dedication to quality and excellence. Our Liposomal Glutathione effervescent tablets are designed to deliver unmatched benefits, ensuring our customers achieve their wellness and beauty goals efficiently.“

INJA Glow comes in 2 delicious flavours: Lemon and Orange. Each pack contains 15 effervescent tablets. “All you need to do is, drop a tablet in a glass of water, let it naturally dissolve; and then, drink! INJA Glow Liposomal Glutathione can be taken by almost everyone. Pregnant and breast-feeding women should seek medical advice before using Glutathione or for that matter, any other supplements,” said Mr. Sheth.

The launch of INJA Glow aligns perfectly with the rising consumer demand for advanced and effective wellness products. With its scientifically backed formulation and proven results, INJA Glow is poised to become a preferred choice among health-conscious consumers in India.

INJA Glow is now available for purchase on INJA Wellness’ website (www.injawellness.com), as well as on major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Nykaa. It will also be accessible through all major marketplaces, ensuring widespread availability for consumers across the country.

The launch of INJA Glow marks a significant advancement in the wellness sector, offering consumers a potent and effective solution for their health & beauty needs. As INJA Wellness continues to expand its product range, it remains dedicated to improving the lives of its customers through cutting-edge wellness solutions.