Thursday, December 8, 2022
Injured India Captain Rohit Sharma Doubtful For Test Series Against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma, who injured his thumb in the second ODI, has been ruled out of the final ODI against Bangladesh and will fly to Mumbai to consult an expert.

Rahul Dravid came to bat at No.10 against Bangladesh in 2nd ODI. (Image: ICC/Twitter)

Dhaka: India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh and is also doubtful for the two-match Test series after he suffered a thumb injury on Wednesday in Dhaka.

The skipper injured his finger while attempting for a catch at the second slip in the second over of Bangladesh’s innings off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. Rohit was seen bleeding as he walked off the field. KL Rahul led the side in his absence.

He didn’t come out to open the innings as well, with Virat Kohli replacing him as Shikhar Dhawan’s partner at the top. He came to bat at No.8 and scored a valiant 51 not out off just 28 balls but India still lost the second ODI by five runs against Bangladesh and also the series.

“Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not. I’m not sure. It’s too soon to say that (he’ll be fit for the Tests or not),” head coach Rahul Dravid said after the match.

Kuldeep Sen, Deepak Chahar To Miss 3rd ODI 

Apart from Rohit, pacers Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen will also miss the final ODI on December 10 against Bangladesh. Chahar bowled only three overs in the second ODI while Kuldeep wasn’t available for selection on Wednesday.

“All three of them won’t play the next game for sure,” Dravid said.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:41 AM IST



Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:48 AM IST





