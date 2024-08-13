Innoterra Wins Prestigious FICCI AgTech Award for Plant Bio-Vaccine BanacXin

Innoterra has been honoured with the ‘Most Innovative AgTech’ award at the 6th Edition of the FICCI Agri Startup Awards 2024 for its groundbreaking bio-vaccine product, BanacXin. On August 5, 2024, Innoterra BioScience was honoured at the award ceremony for its significant contributions to combating critical fungal diseases in crops, including Fusarium Wilt TR4 and Sigatoka.

BanacXin, a product of Innoterra’s bioscience business, is recognized for its revolutionary nature-derived microbial solution that has undergone rigorous multi-location and multi-season testing in India and the Philippines. This solution addresses the urgent need to sustain the banana supply chain and trade economics, which are severely impacted by pandemic fungal diseases.

Dr. Anup Karwa, Managing Director of Innoterra BioScience, said, “Receiving this national recognition from FICCI is a significant honour that propels us to further innovate. BanacXin’s success is a testament to the Innoterra Group’s commitment to leveraging bioscience for sustainable agriculture. This award reaffirms our role in developing effective disease management solutions that enhance global food security.”

Lorenzo Marconato, Managing Director, Head of International Business, added, “This award is a milestone that highlights Innoterra’s leadership in agri-biotech innovation. Anups vision and leadership have been pivotal in driving our mission of integrating advanced biological solutions into farming practices worldwide.”

Innoterra’s application and subsequent pitch to the esteemed FICCI jury highlighted the sustainability, efficacy, and innovative approach of BanacXin. This award not only celebrates Innoterra’s current achievements but also sets a dynamic course for future projects aimed at expanding the scope of biologically based treatments for a variety of crops affected by fungal pathogens.

The FICCI recognition motivates Innoterra to accelerate the innovation-driven development and commercialization of biologicals. Such initiatives will enhance the disease management regimes used by farmers and growers, integrating novel approaches to develop and commercialize enhanced natural biological formulations.

About Innoterra

Innoterra is a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company focused on transforming smallholder agriculture economics and ensuring healthy, nutrition enhanced food supply to the world. Formed in 2020, we provide high-tech and human-touch services to disrupt traditional food value chains. Our platform connects farmers to markets and enhances capabilities through advisory programs. The Group also holds patents for biological formulations and natural mutants against Panama disease, a total serviceable opportunity of USD 1.5bn. Operating across 11 geographies, we pioneer innovative solutions in both bioscience and technology to create a sustainable and prosperous future for agriculture.

For further information, please visit our website at www.innoterra.com.