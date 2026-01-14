The Times Of Bengal

Innovations Surgery Center Becomes First Ambulatory Surgery Center in Mid-Atlantic Region to Offer Robotic-Assisted Gynecologic Surgery

Advanced robotic gynecologic surgery delivered in an outpatient surgery center designed to improve outcomes, increase surgeon access, and reduce the overall cost of care.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Innovations Surgery Center (ISC), a physician-focused ambulatory surgery center in Rockville, Maryland, has expanded its surgical capabilities with the addition of a robotic surgical system. Beginning in 2026, ISC will offer robotic-assisted, minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, becoming the first ambulatory surgery center in the Mid-Atlantic region to provide robotic options specifically for advanced gynecologic procedures.