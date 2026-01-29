MUNICH, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Innovative Molecules GmbH, a German clinical stage biotech company focused on development of novel agents in the field of herpes-mediated diseases, today announced the successful completion of its Phase 1 clinical development program and the transition into Phase 2 for its oral selective helicase primase HSV inhibitor adibelivir (IM-250). The Phase 1 clinical development program included the following clinical trials:
- IM-101: Phase 1a single-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers
- IM-102: Multiple-ascending dose study in healthy volunteers
- IM-103: Food-effect study in healthy volunteers
- IM-202: Phase 1b part of the combined Phase 1b/2a study in patients with genital herpes
