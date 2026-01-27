SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Innovent Biologics, Inc. (“Innovent”) (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of oncologic, autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic, ophthalmologic, and other major diseases, announced that its anti-GPRC5D/BCMA/CD3 tri-specific antibody IBI3003 has received Fast Track Designation (FTD) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This designation applies to the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, (R/R MM) in patients who have received four or more lines of previous anti-myeloma therapies, that include at least a proteasome inhibitor (PI), an immunomodulatory drug (IMiD), and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. IBI3003 was discovered and developed using Innovent’s proprietary Sanbody® platform and its development is being advanced globally. IBI3003 is currently undergoing a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in China and Australia, and there are plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in the United States imminently. Clinical data presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting on December 7, 2025[Link], demonstrated a tolerable safety profile and promising efficacy signals for IBI3003 in patients who had failed ≥2 prior lines of myeloma therapy:
Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Innovent, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Innovent does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly. These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Innovent with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Innovent’s control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Innovent’s competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions. Innovent, the Directors and the employees of Innovent assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect. References:
- Thirty-nine patients with R/R MM who had previously received at least a PI, an IMiD, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody were treated with IBI3003 at dose levels ranging from 0.1 μg/kg to 800 μg/kg and underwent at least one tumor assessment after baseline. As of the data cutoff date of November 7, 2025, the median follow-up duration was 3.25 months (range: 0.4–7.4), and the median treatment duration was 12.14 weeks (range: 1.0–33.0).
- Among patients treated at doses ≥120 μg/kg (n=24), the overall response rate (ORR) was 83.3%, including 4 stringent complete responses (sCR), 7 very good partial responses (VGPR), and 9 partial responses (PR). In this cohort, the ORR was 80% among 10 patients with extramedullary disease (EMD) and 77.8% among 9 patients previously treated with BCMA- and/or GPRC5D-directed therapies. Among patients who achieved complete response or better, the minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity rate was 100% (n=4), as assessed by validated next generation sequencing, with a threshold of 10-5, performed at a central laboratory.
- All cases of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) were Grade 1-2, with only 2 cases of Grade 1-2 immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) reported. Most treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) related to GPRC5D targeting, including those affecting the oral cavity, skin, and nails, were Grade 1–2, with two patients experiencing Grade 3 rash.
Statement: Innovent does not recommend the use of any unapproved drug (s)/indication (s).
