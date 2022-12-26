Innspark is a fast-growing DeepTech Solutions company that provides next-generation out-of-the-box

cybersecurity solutions to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber incidents, threats, and attacks.

Innspark Solutions Wins ‘Made in Kerala’ Award by FICCI

Thiruvananthapuram: Innspark Solutions Pvt Ltd, a spinoff of Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham, has won the ‘Made in Kerala’ Awards 2022 by FICCI as for the Emerging Organization in IT sector.

Mr. Vivek SP, VP, Sales and Strategy, Innspark received the award on behalf of the organization from Mr.P Rajeev. Honorable Minister for Industries, Law and Coir, Government of Kerala at an event held in Grand Hyatt, Kochi.

Innspark is a fast-growing DeepTech Solutions company that provides next-generation out-of-the-box cybersecurity solutions to detect and respond to sophisticated cyber incidents, threats, and attacks. The award is for the innovations and contributions of the company toward employee strength and unique Revenue Model. The solutions are powered by advanced Threat Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence to provide deep visibility of an enterprise’s security.

“In recognition of the impact we made to our customers in securing and safeguarding their digital assets, we are honored to have received this significant recognition. This was possible due to expert manpower resources creating the solution,” said Prof. Prabaharan Poornachandran, Director, Innspark Solutions Pvt Ltd and Director at Centre for Internet Studies and Artificial Intelligence-CISAI, Amrita Viswa Vidyapeetham.

The key services of Innspark include cyber security, bigdata security platforms, large scale architecture, deep analysis, reverse engineering, web-scale platforms, threat hunting, high-performance systems, network protocols, communications, machine learning, among others.

(With inputs from a press release generated by the company)

