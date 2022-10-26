Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Diwali Puja Baby Malti Wears White Lehenga

Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Diwali Puja: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband singer Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali with little munchkin Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Chopra-Jonas decked up in colour-coordinated ethnic attire for the puja at their Los Angeles home. Nick Jonas dropped pictures from their intimate Diwali celebration on Instagram. In the first picture, Nick held his baby girl and posed with Priyanka Chopra. Malti held her father Nick’s finger in the second picture as the couple performs rituals and it was the sweetest thing on the internet.Also Read – Jaya Bachchan Chases Paparazzi in Anger Outside Her House Amid Diwali Party, Watch Viral Video

Nick Jonas shared glimpses from their lowkey Diwali celebration and captioned it, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

PRIYANKA CHOPRA-NICK JONAS CELEBRATE DIWALI IN LA



Priyanka looked ethereal in grey coloured three-piece ethnic ensemble featuring a bralette, sharara pants and a matching cape. She completed her look with a gajra on a messy bun, earrings and a bindi. The little Malti Marie wore a gorgeous embroidered skirt and blouse with floral work on it and a cute headband. Nick looked dapper in a grey-coloured kurta and matching pants.

Prior to Diwali, Priyanka, Nick, and her mother Madhu Chopra went to a Los Angeles hotel for dinner. The pictures from the dinner went viral and netizens lauded the singer for being an ideal son-in-law. He held Priyanka’s mother’s hand as they left the restaurant.

Viral Pics From Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas’ Dinner

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their little baby girl via surrogacy earlier this year in January. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Zoya Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara. She also has the Prime Video sci-fi series Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me

