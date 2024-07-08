Insight Myanmar’s Meditation Related Podcasts Gain Popularity in India

Myanmar

The Insight Myanmar Podcast is a platform dedicated to exploring the rich tapestry of Myanmars spiritual, cultural, socio-political life on meditation and Buddhist practices.

Ordained nuns meditating in the dhamma hall of a Myanmar monastery

Through in-depth interviews with meditators, scholars, practitioners, monks, stakeholders, leaders and activists the podcast delves into personal stories, teachings, and experiences, offering listeners a unique perspective on mindfulness, meditation, and the profound influence of Buddhism in Myanmar as well as the ongoing crisis in the country.

India has one of the largest number of Vipassana meditators in the world and a large number of meditators from India, Sout East Asia, USA, Europe, Australia etc are tuning into these podcast in large numbers. In addition to senior monks, a large number of senior Vipassana teachers like Barry Lapping, Kory Goldberg, Daniel Meyer, Johnathan Crawley, Michael Stein etc have been interviewed for the podcasts.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Joah Mcgee Founder of Insight Myanmar says, “Our podcast aims to foster a deeper understanding of Myanmar’s spiritual heritage and its contemporary relevance. With more than 240 episodes and over 100,000 listeners in different platforms, IMP can significantly contribute to a diverse audience including meditator groups.”

Insight Myanmar is a not-for-profit organisation is run by donations from grateful meditators. Reji Varghese a Vipassana meditator from Chennai and Managing Director of Forms and Gears says, my friends and I have got a treasure trove of precious information from Insight Myanmars podcasts and we are eager to give back in whatever way or form we can – donations / dana or volunteer service.”

More information on the podcast is available at insightmyanmar.org.

Dana / donations can be made to insightmyanmar.org/donation.