BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Insmed management will host a conference call for investors beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 19, 2026, to discuss financial results and provide a business update. Shareholders and other interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 210-2654 (U.S.) and (646) 960-0278 (international) and referencing access code 7862189. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s website at www.insmed.com. A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately 1 hour after its completion through February 26, 2026, by dialing (800) 770-2030 (U.S.) and (609) 800-9909 (international) and referencing access code 7862189. A webcast of the call will also be archived for 90 days under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.insmed.com. About Insmed Insmed Incorporated is a people-first global biopharmaceutical company striving to deliver first- and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients facing serious diseases. The Company is advancing a diverse portfolio of approved and mid- to late-stage investigational medicines as well as cutting-edge drug discovery focused on serving patient communities where the need is greatest. Insmed’s most advanced programs are in pulmonary and inﬂammatory conditions, including two therapies approved to treat chronic, debilitating lung diseases. The Company’s early-stage programs encompass a wide range of technologies and modalities, including gene therapy, AI-driven protein engineering, protein manufacturing, RNA end-joining, and synthetic rescue. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Insmed has offices and research locations throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. Insmed is proud to be recognized as one of the best employers in the biopharmaceutical industry, including spending five consecutive years as the No. 1 Science Top Employer. Visit www.insmed.com to learn more or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, and X. Contact: Investors: Bryan Dunn
Vice President, Investor Relations
(646) 812-4030
[email protected] Media: Claire Mulhearn
Vice President, Corporate Communications
(862) 842-6819
[email protected] SOURCE Insmed Incorporated
