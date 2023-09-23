Inspire Films to Hit the Street with a 21.20 Cr IPO

Inspire Films Limited, a prominent Indian media production company, is set to launch an IPO comprising 35,98,000 shares at a price of Rs. 59 per share, with a face value of Rs. 10 each, amounting to a total of Rs. 21.22 crores. The minimum investment lot comprises 2,000 shares. The allocation of shares includes 10,24,000 shares for anchor investors, 6,82,000 shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 5,14,000 shares for High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs), 11,98,000 shares for retail investors, and 1,80,000 shares for market makers. The anchor allocation is scheduled for September 22nd, with the IPO subscription window open from September 25th to 27th. Following the IPO, the companys shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform on 9th of October 2023. Narnolia Financial Services Limited acts as the book running lead manager, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited serves as the registrar.

L to R: Tarun Tiwari – CFO Narnolia, Vipin Aggarwal – Director Narnolia, Yash A Patnaik – Director Inspire Films, Pankaj Pasi – Director Narnolia, Kameswar Das Subudhi – CFO Inspire Flimsâ

The IPO proceeds are aimed at achieving three critical objectives. Firstly, it intends to cater to the companys working capital requirements, ensuring operational stability. Secondly, the funds raised will be directed toward general corporate purposes, facilitating strategic growth and development. Lastly, a portion of the proceeds will be allocated to cover the expenses related to the oï¬ering, ensuring a seamless and cost-eï¬ective process.

Inspire Films Limited is a prominent player in content creation and distribution, specializing in television and digital content across diverse broadcasting channels, digital platforms, and applications. The companys comprehensive approach spans project financing, talent acquisition, location scouting, set design, budget management, and meticulous oversight of both production and post-production processes.

Inspire Films envisions a world where exceptional creative talents converge to craft timeless characters and unforgettable narratives. Their ultimate mission is to lead the industry in eï¬ectively conveying ideas through captivating content, transforming intricate concepts into clear and compelling stories that engage and inspire global audiences.

Operating on a B2B model, Inspire Films excels across three key business verticals. Firstly, it is deeply entrenched in television, creating content for esteemed linear broadcast channels such as Star Plus, Zee TV, Colors TV, Sony, and others, with a primary focus on the Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) segment. Moreover, Inspire Films has earned a solid foothold in the digital content domain, collaborating with major Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms like Amazon Mini, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, MX Player, and Jio Cinema, delivering captivating content to digital audiences. Expanding their horizons further, Inspire leverages its content creation expertise to cater to regional languages, encompassing Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Odia, and more. This diversified approach allows them to engage a wide spectrum of audiences, delivering quality content tailored to their preferences.

With a robust portfolio, Inspire Films has spearheaded numerous successful projects, including “Dear Ishq” for Disney+ Hotstar, “Tu Zakhm Hai” for MX Player, and a plethora of acclaimed shows like “Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera,” “Sadda Haq,” “Ishq Main Marjawan,” “Tere Ishq Main Ghaayal,” among others. Their commitment to delivering excellence in content creation firmly establishes their position as a noteworthy player in the ever-evolving world of entertainment.