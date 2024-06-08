Inspiring Ingenuity: The Apollo University Rolls Out B. Pharmacy Degree, Cultivating the Next Frontier in Pharmacy Advancements

The Apollo University, recognised for its dedication to excellence in education and innovation, is proud to launch its new undergraduate programme: Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharma). This latest addition to the university’s academic offerings showcases a significant milestone in its mission to hone future leaders in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Apollo University, Chittoor, AP offers B.Pharma

With the worldwide demand for skilled experts in the field of pharmacy surpassing unprecedented heights, The Apollo University, an initiative by the Apollo Hospitals Group, understands the urgency to equip students with in-depth knowledge and expertise mandatory to flourish in this dynamic and pivotal sector. The B.Pharma programme has been carefully designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacology, drug formulation, and regulatory affairs, making sure that they are well-versed in tackling the challenges as well as opportunities of the modern pharmaceutical domain.

“Apollo Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, aka AIPS, is emerging as one of the leading pharmaceutical institutes with the aim of training individuals displaying competency in the pharmaceutical sector to meet the requirements of the ever-growing healthcare sector.” “AIPS is aiming to groom the next generation of pharmaceutical scientists, researchers, and academicians. Here, we believe that creating good pharmacists begins with cultivating compassion, respect, and academic integrity.”

“We are committed to delivering quality pharmacy education in order to develop students who will be professionally, intellectually adept and socially responsible. We believe that we shall continue receiving cooperation from all concerned to produce skilled, knowledgeable and responsible pharmacists who will make significant contributions to the field of the healthcare system,” quoted by Dr. K.Bhaskar Reddy, Professor & Dean.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The B. Pharma is a 4 year programme at The Apollo University stands out for its interdisciplinary approach, which integrates theoretical knowledge with experiential learning and training opportunities. Students will have direct access to contemporary laboratories, cutting-edge research facilities, and industry partnerships that will scale up their learning experience and ensure their smooth transition into the workforce. The Apollo Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is allowed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh for an intake of 60 students, of which 35% of seats are Government quota seats for the year 2023-2024.

In addition to academic coursework, students enrolled in the B. Pharma programme will have an impeccable opportunity to indulge in internships, co-op placements, and research projects that will provide real-world experience and intensify their understanding of the pharmaceutical industry. The industry-centric curriculum also emphasises the value of ethics, professionalism, and social responsibility, ensuring that graduates are well-equipped with the values and skills needed to make impactful contribution to society.

As the pharmaceutical industry is constantly evolving and expanding, The Apollo University remains devoted to the next generation of pharmacy professionals to fulfil the challenges and opportunities of the future.

About The Apollo University

Under the umbrella of Apollo Hospitals Group, which has over 72 hospitals, 7000+ pharmacies {FACT: The Apollo Pharmacy is the largest pharmacy in India that employs roughly 11000+ pharmacists} , and 300+ clinics, The Apollo University stands tall at the forefront of innovation, research, and education in the medical and healthcare domains, as students have a vast network to gain practical experience. Internships and placements at these facilities can provide hands-on learning in real-world healthcare settings, which is invaluable for their careers. The ultimate mission of The Apollo University is deeply rooted in the commitment to transformative education and cultivating practical-oriented knowledge that transcends traditional boundaries, which prepares its students to thrive in a rapidly changing landscape.

For more details please visit www.apollouniversity.edu.in.