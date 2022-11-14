Monday, November 14, 2022
National

Inspiring Life Stories: These Senior Entrepreneurs Are Proof That Its Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams

Life Story: Have you heard about a person who started a startup at the age of 75? Or about a 100-year-old lady whose work is popular all over the world? Find out the story of those senior citizens who prove that age is just a number. Watch Video

Inspiring Life Stories: Believe it or not, there are many stories around us that are inspiring millions. they are popular for their work and what they did for society. At 100, Padmam Nayar creates Stunning hand-painted sarees that are ordered from around the world. Talking about another story, 74-year-old Saroj Velan became an entrepreneur at 70. find out about more inspiring senior citizens who are inspiring youths. Watch Video 

Written By: Amit Kumar 




Published Date: November 14, 2022 4:58 PM IST





